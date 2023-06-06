Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $174,231.72 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $174,231.72 and approximately $4.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,916.28 or 1.00056135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036274 USD and is up 46.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.