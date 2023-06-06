Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,572. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

