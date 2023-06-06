Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $4.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.66.

Several research firms recently commented on TBLA. TheStreet cut Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Price Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $875.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.48. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. Analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.