TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Price Target Lowered to $9.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.10 to $9.80 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDCX. TheStreet cut TDCX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
TDCX Trading Up 6.0 %
TDCX stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. TDCX has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,910,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TDCX by 17.3% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 117,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.