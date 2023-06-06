TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Price Target Lowered to $9.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.10 to $9.80 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDCX. TheStreet cut TDCX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Trading Up 6.0 %

TDCX stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. TDCX has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). TDCX had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $131.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TDCX will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,910,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TDCX by 17.3% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 117,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.