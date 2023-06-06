Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.87

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 42352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

