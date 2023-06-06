Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.80. 112,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 376,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several brokerages have commented on TERN. Roth Mkm began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.94.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,239 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $23,645,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $15,984,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

