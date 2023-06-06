Terra (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63.70 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $229.22 million and $63.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003017 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 284,413,399 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.