Terra Self Reported Market Cap Tops $229.22 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $229.22 million and $63.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003017 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 284,413,399 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

