Teton Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 94,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,314. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

