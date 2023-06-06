Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Lands’ End worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 91.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,831. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.93.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Profile

