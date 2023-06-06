Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of INNOVATE worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in INNOVATE by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in INNOVATE in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in INNOVATE by 554.3% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in INNOVATE by 549.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 553,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in INNOVATE in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

INNOVATE Stock Performance

NYSE VATE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 63,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. INNOVATE Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

INNOVATE Company Profile

INNOVATE ( NYSE:VATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.