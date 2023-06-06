The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CI traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.99. The stock had a trading volume of 641,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,122. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.