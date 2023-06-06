The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on July 28th

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON EDIN opened at GBX 664 ($8.25) on Tuesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 537 ($6.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($8.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 668.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 659.14.
