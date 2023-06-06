The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on July 28th

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance

LON EDIN opened at GBX 664 ($8.25) on Tuesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 537 ($6.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($8.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 668.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 659.14.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

