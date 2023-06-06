The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $264.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $181.09 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $181.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $10,673,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 459,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,343,000 after buying an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

