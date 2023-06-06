The Graph Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $42.31 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,670,949,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,003,237,097 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

