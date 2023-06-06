The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Trimmed by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,905 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,091 shares of company stock worth $6,584,518. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

