The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,112 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.70% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $89,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares worth $1,946,233. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 161,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

