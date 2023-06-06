The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Walt Disney worth $314,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. 7,128,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,420,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

