Thematics Asset Management Buys Shares of 89,052 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

YETI Price Performance

YETI Profile

NYSE YETI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

