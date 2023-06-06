Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 132,178 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 645.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. 454,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

