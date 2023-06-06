Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $235.30 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $235.30 million and $3.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00054499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,163,045,745 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

