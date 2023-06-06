THORChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $385.03 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. THORChain has a total market cap of $385.03 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00004118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,074,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,809,737 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

