Threshold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.59 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $234.56 million and $7.59 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015654 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.96 or 1.00061646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02279383 USD and is down -8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $9,269,505.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.