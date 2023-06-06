Toncoin (TON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.82 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $10.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00006135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,252.70 or 0.99776227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.67205807 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $11,568,933.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

