TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

TPIC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.92.

TPI Composites Stock Up 0.4 %

TPIC stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. TPI Composites has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,513,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 269,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,724,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 265,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

