Traders Purchase Large Volume of Shopify Call Options (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 191,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 123,620 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,517,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,237,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,689,000 after buying an additional 205,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.