TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

TRX opened at $0.47 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.