Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,838 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 3.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $267,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 858,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after purchasing an additional 693,595 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 51,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 87,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

TWLO stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $787,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

