U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.