U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of GROW opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.11.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
