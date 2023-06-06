U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. 201,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 621,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on USX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of U.S. Xpress Enterprises

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,350 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,393,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $6,154,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $4,524,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.