UBS Group Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on S. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $12.77 on Friday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,682,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock worth $8,158,609. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,472 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

