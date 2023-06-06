UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $391,950.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.94. 352,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,873. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

