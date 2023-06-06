Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA):

5/30/2023 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $636.00 to $600.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $535.00 to $490.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $615.00 to $600.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $620.00 to $540.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $575.00 to $540.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $485.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $520.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $540.00 to $490.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $475.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $560.00.

5/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $510.00 to $460.00.

5/22/2023 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $590.00 to $640.00.

4/26/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $615.00 to $640.00.

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $418.57. 511,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,592. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $508.67 and its 200-day moving average is $498.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

