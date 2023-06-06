Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ UNB opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

