Uniswap Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $73.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00018402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.72688726 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 690 active market(s) with $68,854,928.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

