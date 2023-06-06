Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $4.78

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00017623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $46.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00334931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.72688726 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 690 active market(s) with $68,854,928.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

