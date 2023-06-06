United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $185.06

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.06, but opened at $188.86. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $190.89, with a volume of 2,151 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at $291,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,276 shares of company stock worth $1,354,079. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

