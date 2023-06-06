UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 2.5%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $485.55 and last traded at $485.65. 1,394,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,310,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.52 and its 200 day moving average is $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $453.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

