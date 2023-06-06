UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $1.04 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00013028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00335484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,177,447 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,181,592.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.51335001 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $677,776.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

