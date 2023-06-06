UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.27 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $1.19 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00013703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00340079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,180,904 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,181,592.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.51335001 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $677,776.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

