Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 8.5% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.64. 7,424,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,279,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
