Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $784.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 140.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

