Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

EW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,441 shares of company stock worth $18,711,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.