Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

SRE traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.81. The stock had a trading volume of 482,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.