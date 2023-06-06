Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.52. 1,581,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

