Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MSCI were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.32. 234,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.82 and a 200-day moving average of $508.36. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

