Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.63 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $142.04. 867,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

