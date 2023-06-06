Utah Retirement Systems Sells 133 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,075. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.82 and its 200-day moving average is $337.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

