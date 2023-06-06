Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,900 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 3,453,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.