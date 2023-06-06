Utah Retirement Systems Sells 198 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.0 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $280.29. 608,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,007. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

